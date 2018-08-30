State Outdoor Games

SCHEDULE UPDATE: Due to a scheduling conflict, the golf competition at the State Outdoor Games is moving to Sunday, Sept. 30; no time changes are taking place. Individual Skills will still compete at Turkey Creek, while 9- and 18-hole golfers will be at Oak Hills. If you have athletes who play both golf and flag football, they must choose only one sport to play at State Outdoor Games. Coaches, if this affects your flag football teams because you have an athlete wanting to play golf instead, you can make up to two changes to your roster. Any roster changes need to be sent in to your area office by Sept. 12. We apologize for the inconvenience.

(Jefferson City) Sept. 28-30: Bocce, Flag Football, Golf, Softball and Tennis

Schedule

Directions

Map

Coaches' Handbook

Hotels

Sponsorships

Family Survey

Volunteers

Volunteers play an integral part in the success of this event. Volunteers are needed to assist with jobs such as scorekeeping, prepping awards, handing out lunches, and more. No sports knowledge is necessary; training will be provided on site. Please direct any questions to volunteer@somo.org.

Before volunteering at one of our events, take the time to watch a quick video where athletes, coaches, Unified Partners and volunteers will tell you what you need to know before you show up on event day!

Online volunteer registration is open! Click here to see how you can help today!

Schedule (tentative)

Thursday, Sept. 27 6-8 p.m. Coaches Registration Training for Life Campus (305 Special Olympics Dr.) Friday, Sept. 28 8 a.m.-3 p.m Bocce Competition Blair Oaks H.S. (1909 State Hwy. B, Wardsville) 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tennis Competition Lincoln University Tennis Complex (631 Lafayette St.) 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch Various competition venues 3 p.m. Check-in to hotels Various hotels 4:30-6:30 p.m. Dinner Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 5-9 p.m. Coaches Registration Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 6 p.m. Coaches Meeting Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 7 p.m. Opening Ceremony Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 8:15-9:30 p.m. Softball Competition (one game) Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) Saturday, Sept. 29 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Softball Competition Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Disc Golf Demo Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Victory Village Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Lunch Binder Softball Complex (280 Binder Lake Rd.) 3-7 p.m. Healthy Athletes Training for Life Campus (305 Special Olympics Dr.) 3-7 p.m. Sport Demos (sports TBA) Training for Life Campus (305 Special Olympics Dr.) 5:30-7 p.m. Dinner Training for Life Campus (305 Special Olympics Dr.) 6:30-7:30 p.m. Athlete Input Council Training for Life Campus (305 Special Olympics Dr.) 7:30-9:30 p.m. Dance/Bingo Training for Life Campus (305 Special Olympics Dr.) 8-9 p.m. Coach Input Council Training for Life Campus (305 Special Olympics Dr.) Sunday, Sept. 30 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Flag Football Competition Helias Sports Complex (1200 Myrtle Ave.) 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Golf Competition Oak Hills Golf Course (932 Ellis Blvd.) 9 a.m.-noon Golf Skills Competition Turkey Creek Golf Course (1616 Oil Well Rd.) 11 a.m.-noon Lunch Helias Sports Complex (1200 Myrtle Ave.)

Directions

All directions are to Capitol Plaza Hotel (415 W. McCarty St., Jefferson City).

From St. Louis:

I-70 West to US-54 West

US-54 West to McCarty St.

From Cape Girardeau:

I-55 North to I-70 West

I-70 West to US-54 West

US-54 West to McCarty St.

From Springfield:

I-44 East to Exit 129 to MO-5 N

MO-5 N to US-54 E

US-54 E to US-50 BUS/Missouri Blvd. exit

Missouri Blvd. to W. McCarty St.



From Kansas City:

I-70 East to US-54 West

US-54 West to McCarty St.





All directions below are from Capitol Plaza Hotel to the venues:

To Oak Hills Golf Center:

Head NW on W. McCarty St. toward Missouri Blvd.

Turn left onto Missouri Blvd.

Turn left to merge onto US-54 W

Take the Missouri C/Southwest Blvd. exit toward Ellis Blvd.

Turn left onto Ellis Blvd.

At the traffic circle take the 2nd exit to stay on Ellis Blvd.

Arrive at Oak Hills Golf Center on the righthand side



To Turkey Creek Golf Center:

Head NW on W. McCarty St. toward Missouri Blvd.

Turn left onto Missouri Blvd.

Turn right onto US-50 W/US-63 N

Take exit onto US-54 E/US-63 N

Take exit toward Missouri W

Turn left onto Cedar City Dr.Turn right onto 391/Oilwell Rd.

Turn left onto Oilwell Rd.

Arrive at Turkey Creek Golf Center on the righthand side



To Binder Sports Complex (softball):

Head NW on W. McCarty St. toward Missouri Blvd.

Turn left onto Missouri Blvd.

Turn right onto US-50 W/US-63 N

Take exit toward Apache Flats/St. Martins

Continue on Bus. 50 W

Turn right onto Binder Lake Rd.

Arrive at Binder Sports Complex on left and righthand side



To Blair Oaks High School (bocce):

Head NW on W. McCarty St. toward Missouri Blvd.

Turn left onto Missouri Blvd.

Turn left to merge onto US-54

Take MO C/Southwest Blvd. exit toward Ellis Blvd.

Turn left onto Ellis Blvd.

Turn right onto Lorenzo Green Dr.

Turn left onto State Hwy. B

Arrive at Blair Oaks High School football field on lefthand side



To Thomas Jefferson Middle School (flag football, dinner, dance, Input Council, Healthy Athletes):

Head NW on W. McCarty St. toward Missouri Blvd.

Turn left onto Missouri Blvd.

Turn right onto US-50 W/US-63 N

Keep left to continue on US-50 W

Take right to Truman Blvd./Country Club Dr. exit

Turn left onto S. Country Club Dr./W. Truman Blvd.

Arrive at Thomas Jefferson Middle School on lefthand side



To Helias Catholic High School (Opening Ceremony, tennis, flag football):

Head NW on W. McCarty toward Missouri Blvd.

Turn left onto Missouri Blvd.

Turn left onto Kansas St.

Turn right at South Blvd.

Keep left to continue on Myrtle Ave.

Arrive at Helias Catholic High School on lefthand side

Map

COMING SOON!





Coaches' Handbook

COMING SOON!

Hotels

Mention Special Olympics Missouri for the special room rate at these family and fan hotels!

Capitol Plaza Hotel

415 W. McCarty St.

573-635-1234

MORE COMING SOON!

Individuals will just need to ask for Special Olympics rate.

Sponsorships:

For information about sponsoring this event, please contact Carol Griffin at 573.635.1660 x 28.

Statewide Partners:

2018 Platinum Sponsors:

2018 Gold Sponsors: